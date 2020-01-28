Canine Partners seeks ‘parents’ for puppies-in-training

Volunteers are wanted to offer the best start in life to a puppy training to be an assistance dog for the charity Canine Partners.

Newly-recruited puppy trainer Jill Stewart is looking for ‘puppy parents’ to provide the charity’s puppies with the love, care and skills they need to get ready for the next stage of their training.

Jill, the charity’s coordinator in Scotland, said: “Puppy parents play a highly important and vital role in the journey of our amazing dogs.

“It is an extremely rewarding opportunity as you know you’re doing something to help change someone’s life and that you have played an important part in that journey.”

Canine Partners trains assistance dogs to transform the lives of people with disabilities, boosting their confidence and independence.

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks including picking up and fetching items, opening doors and dressing a person. They can even help to load and unload a washing machine and they can fetch help in an emergency.

Puppies-in-training live in the volunteer’s home from around eight weeks old until they are ready to start advanced training when they are between 12 and 14 months.

Canine Partners’ expert trainers are on hand to support puppy parents, as training involves home visits, one-to-ones, town visits and puppy classes in order to socialise the puppy and get them used to all situations they may need to be in as a fully trained canine partner.

Jill added: “Our canine partners are in high demand and we are urgently looking for volunteer puppy parents.”

To become a puppy parent, you need to be 18 or over, work less than full-time and be willing to make a long term commitment of at least 14 months.

To find out more, go to the website Canine Partners, call 08456 580 480 or email puppyoffice@caninepartners.org.uk