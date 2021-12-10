Changes to weekend bin collections only in West Lothian over Festive period

Stock photo by Jane Barlow.

There will be no bin collections on Saturdays and Sundays, December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2.

Any grey or brown bins due for collection on any of these dates should be put out the following Monday, either December 27 or January 3 and will be collected during the week.

You can check your collection dates and sign up for handy email reminders of your bin collection dates at https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/bins to ensure you don’t miss them over the festive period.

All bins should be at the kerbside by 7am on their day of collection, and left out until they are emptied.

Updates on any disruptions to collections are available at https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/bin-collection-updates.

West Lothian’s five recycling centres will be open as normal during the Festive period, except for December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2 when they will be closed. For more details, please visit https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/local-recycling-centres.

Physical distancing measures are still in place at all our recycling centres, which limits the numbers of people who can use them at one time. This can lead to queues at the busier centres, such as Oakbank in Livingston and Whitburn.