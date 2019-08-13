Christmas comes early for Queensferry celebrations

Morrison Construction has provided £1,000 in sponsorship towards the Christmas in Queensferry celebrations, to be held on November 28.

The contractor sponsors the main stage and the Queensferry Community Brass Band. The festive celebration is run by volunteers and has been a major event locally for more than a decade.

The ‘switching on’ of the Christmas lights down High Street will take place during the night.

Christmas in Queensferry chairman Keith Giblett said: “We are very grateful for the sponsorship from Morrison Construction. It is wonderful this leading contractor has chosen to support Christmas in Queensferry while building the new state-of-the-art Queensferry High School.”

Morrison Construction is currently building the £40 million Queensferry High School, which is due to be completed in Spring 2020.

Its community skills manager Henry Lennon said: “At Morrison Construction, we believe in giving back to the communities we live and work in as part of our progressive community benefits programme.

“We are delighted to assist with this special community event, which is an important part of the Christmas celebrations in South Queensferry.”