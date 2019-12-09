Christmas song spreads warmth

A group of family and friends from South Queensferry, Linlithgow, Edinburgh and Fife have released a Christmas song called ‘Warm Hearts’.

The Warm Hearts Collective hope to get the song to Christmas number one whilst raising much needed funds for selected charities.

Songwriter Colin Graham was inspired by last year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Queensferry to write the song Warm Hearts.

Claire Guckian from the Warm Hearts Collective, said: “We have three teachers, a retired engineer, musicians, retired and current NHS staff all part of this collective.

“We support the local community and are involved in many organisations including Scouting, TKD and Forth Dimension to name but a few.

“We are mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandads, grannies, friends and colleagues all working together as the Warm Hearts Collective.

“With a momentum building we had a two stranded campaign which we began in July with our ‘We are Warm Hearts’ campaign where people sent videos from all over the world with their support.

“We also garnered a few celebrities along the way such as Jamie Murray OBE and Lewis Capaldi.

“We also launched our YOUR VOICE campaign which invites choirs, schools, community groups and individuals to not only sing our song but get their own remixed version to own forever next year. We currently have over 250 people actively practicing the song as we speak.

“We similarly have a charity partnership with Hit Scotland who are also helping to share our song with their wider community of hospitality and industry leaders across Scotland.”

Warm Hearts is now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play, Apple Music and can be purchased for the Your Voice campaign on Bandcamp.