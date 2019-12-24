Christmas time shines bright in South Queensferry

Christmas will continue to shine in South Queensferrry– thanks to a donation from Taylor Wimpey and support from the local Tesco store.

The homebuilder handed over £5000 to Christmas in Queensferry to ensure the town’s Christmas lights, supplied by Tesco, will shine brightly for many years.

Commenting on the donation, Keith Giblett, chairwoman of Christmas in Queensferry, said: “We are very grateful for the generous contribution towards the necessary power supply conversion of the new City of Edinburgh Council low energy lighting scheme lamps.

“It’s down to this specific funding of the lighting infrastructure, combined with the generous Tesco Bags of Help funding towards new low energy decorative lights, that the community and visitors to Queensferry can enjoy the lamppost motif decorations over this festive period and many more to come.”

Taylor Wimpey managing director Gavin Hamilton added: “We’re delighted to make a significant contribution towards Christmas in Queensferry’s project to replace the local Christmas lights.

“The investment being made now will safeguard the festive lights, which are enjoyed across the town by locals and visitors alike, for the next 10 years and we’re proud to have been able to help.

“As work gets underway to deliver our new homes at Hawthorn Gardens, being able to work with other local businesses and organisations in South Queensferry means a great deal to us and it’s great to know this donation will be enjoyed by many in the local community for many years to come.”