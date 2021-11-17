Church bid for Low Port Centre
St John’s Church has presented proposals that would see the Low Port Centre used for a range of church and community activities under a potential asset transfer project.
The facility is leased by West Lothian Leisure (WLL) but has been closed since June 2021.
WLL will continue to manage the mothballed facility until their lease ends in March.
The council has no need for the facility and declared it surplus to requirements earlier this year, meaning the property was openly advertised for purchase or lease.
A report to the Council Executive this week set out that the submission from St John’s Church will be determined by the council’s Asset Transfer Committee in accordance with approved policy, and determined by that committee in line with statutory requirements.
There were no other expressions of interest from the community. However, there were a number of submissions were received including interest for commercial development