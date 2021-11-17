Church bid for Low Port Centre

The Low Port Centre in Linlithgow.

The facility is leased by West Lothian Leisure (WLL) but has been closed since June 2021.

WLL will continue to manage the mothballed facility until their lease ends in March.

The council has no need for the facility and declared it surplus to requirements earlier this year, meaning the property was openly advertised for purchase or lease.

A report to the Council Executive this week set out that the submission from St John’s Church will be determined by the council’s Asset Transfer Committee in accordance with approved policy, and determined by that committee in line with statutory requirements.