Coalfields Regeneration Trust opens Community Investment Programme to offer awards of up to £3,000

Nicky Wilson, CRT Scottish trustee.

The programme is aimed at helping groups deliver their core services and to develop new initiatives.

Nicky Wilson, CRT chair in Scotland said: “We’re pleased to be calling for applications to our Community Investment Programme from charities and not-for-profit groups.

"These types of organisations carry out some of the most critical work and are the backbone of the mining communities. We’re really looking forward to receiving the applications and hope the initiative will be a success for many years to come.”

To request an application form, email: [email protected]

Projects must be able to demonstrate they will be completed within 12 months or less and will help in one or more of the following fields: health and wellbeing; skills and training; job creation and employment support.