Colleague’s cancer journey prompts Linlithgow firm to support Maggie’s Forth Valley

The Halspan team supporting Maggie's Forth Valley.

Halspan, the fire door component supplier which has a presence in 65 countries, adopted the region’s cancer care centre after a colleague had used it over the past few months.

Staff wanted to come together and do something to acknowledge that support, and raise vital funds for Maggie’s. So far, Halspan has raised over £1000 thanks to a Euros sweepstake, and is planning to take part in the forthcoming Meander To Maggie’s fundraising walk. The event on September 24 is a 10k meander from the iconic Kelpies to the Maggie’s centre in Larbert where there will be a BBQ, pop-up bar and music for participants to enjoy.

Anne Zemmouri, account manager at Halspan, said: “Maggie’s support during my cancer journey has been invaluable. Without their expertise, advice and kind words I would have found this experience much more difficult.

“I do not have enough words to express my gratitude and hope that all of the fundraising events are successful to keep these amazing centres open and available for the many cancer patients who visit.”

The company’s support has the full backing of the team at Halspan.

Andrew Wallace, managing director, said: “It has been wonderful to come together as a team in support of our colleague for this fantastic cause.”

Alaa Adil, marketing and communications manager, added: “Supporting Maggie’s has been a wonderful and inspiring journey.”

It costs £2400 per day to run the region’s Maggie’s Centre.

Yvonne McIntosh, centre head said: “It’s wonderful that Halspan are fundraising for our centre.

"Partnerships like this are incredibly important to us and we’re very grateful to have their support.”