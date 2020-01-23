Community is urged to engage with South Queensferry homes consultations

A major developer is presenting residential proposals this weekend on land made available following the completion of the Queensferry Crossing.

Located to the north of Bo’ness Road, CALA Homes (East) is seeking to create a new development of approximately 180 homes, including 25 per cent affordable housing, as part of the wider Edinburgh Local Development Plan allocation HSG1. Its plans will also include open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside and residential areas of Springfield.

CALA is working towards lodging a full planning application and is now encouraging locals to attend an upcoming event to help shape its plans. Initial draft proposals will be exhibited to the public at Echline Primary School, on Friday (January 24) (2pm-8pm), and Saturday (10am-1pm).

Derek Lawson, strategic land director at CALA Homes, said: “This is an opportunity for local residents to consider the proposals in advance of the planning application being lodged.

“We welcome members of the public and interested parties to visit the exhibition and learn more about our proposals. CALA staff and technical experts will be in attendance to explain the proposals and offer an opportunity to comment and ask questions.

“We are looking for feedback on the designs, we’re very willing to make changes thereafter.”

Originally identified for housing almost 30 years ago, the site, which extends to 7.5 hectares, forms part of a wider area of land originally owned by CALA, following the granting of residential planning permission dating back to 1991. The land was then acquired by the Scottish Office in 1994 for the new forth crossing – Queensferry Crossing.

With the bridge now complete, the Scottish Ministers have been in the process of disposing of surplus land. The regulations relating to disposal require that surplus land is initially offered to previous landowners, which in this case is CALA Homes.

Keith Giblett, chairman of Queensferry & District Community Council, has welcomed CALA’s willingness to engage with the community.

He said: “The development of the Springfield site has been a long-held proposal, but also comes at a time when the community will also be faced with proposals at Builyeon Road later this year.

“The development will bring challenges to the wider community. Whilst we recognise that the council has plans in place for the infrastructure impact, we welcome the views of the community and encourage members of the public to attend and view the detailed designs for Springfield.”