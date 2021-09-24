Conifox Adventure Park's new indoor activity centre helps adventure park bounces back bigger and better post-pandemic

The indoor facility at Conifox signals an optimistic return for the Kirkliston enterprise.

The team behind the popular visitor attraction have taken advantage of the enforced pandemic closure to create a new indoor activity centre providing additional facilities including an indoor play barn with soft play, parenting room, three party rooms, café and 200-seater function suite.

The new indoor facility opens to the public at 9.30am on September 29 and the ticket link is now live: https://conifox.merlintickets.co.uk/.

Conifox Adventure Park already boasts a huge outdoor space with attractions for adults and children of all ages including a 9-hole footgolf course, pedal go-karts, trampolines, swings, balance beams, rope bridge, and more.

Conifox director James Gammell, his wife Deborah and their children, inside the new indoor facility.

It now anticipates the new facilities, which represent a £2 million investment and covers 35,700 sq ft, will mark out the park as a go-to destination for families, conference and corporate event organisers and others looking for a unique indoor venue.

The development signals an optimistic return for the enterprise which has overcome the challenges of Covid-19 to not only survive but provide up to 15 new jobs.

James Gammell, director of Conifox Adventure Park said: “The events sector has had a particularly challenging time this past year or so, but we’ve been able to put much of this period to great use creating a really special environment for a wide range of users.

“Although the pandemic slowed some things down it has given us the opportunity to ensure we re-emerge stronger than before with a bigger and better range of attractions. We aim to quadruple the amount of business we do.

“Our main idea with the indoor facilities was to combat the Scottish weather, enhance the business opportunities and put us on the Scottish attraction map, offering an all-weather destination with national appeal.”

The park is also available for conferences and exhibitions, book and Christmas fairs, private events and 200-guest weddings.

“The space is adaptable and very versatile,” added James.