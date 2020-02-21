Contrasting house prices in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

House prices dropped slightly in West Lothian but increased in the Falkirk Council area in December, new figures show.
But the drop in West Lothian does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.4 per cent annual growth.
The average West Lothian house price in December was £162,417, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6 per cent decrease on November. The average in Falkirk was £130,165 – a one per cent increase on November.
Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 1.5 per cent, but West Lothian underperformed compared to the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lothian rose by £680 – putting the area 24th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth. In Falkirk the average sale price rose by £8,200 – putting the area fourth in Scotland.
First-time buyers in Falkirk spent an average of £107,900 on their property – £6,400 more than a year ago, and £20,800 more than in December 2014. While in West Lothian first time buyers spent an average of £131,470 on their property – £220 more than a year ago, and £22,460 more than in December 2014.
The best annual growth in was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where properties increased by 15.3 per cent to £127,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetlands dropped by 4.4 per cent, giving an average price of £138,000.