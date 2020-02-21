House prices dropped slightly in West Lothian but increased in the Falkirk Council area in December, new figures show.

But the ​drop in West Lothian ​does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area ​achieve 0.4 per cent annual growth​.

The average West Lothian house price in December was £162,417, Land Registry figures show​ – a 0.6 per cent decrease on November. The average in Falkirk was £130,165​ – a one per cent increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was ​better than that across Scotland, where prices ​decreased 1.5 per cent​, but West Lothian underperformed compared to the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lothian ​​rose by £680 – putting the ​area 24th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth. In Falkirk ​​the average sale price rose by £8,200 – putting the ​area fourth in Scotland.

First-time buyers in Falkirk spent an average of £107,900 on their property – ​£6,400 more than a year ago, ​and ​£20,800 more than in December 2014. While in West Lothian first time buyers spent an average of £​131,470 on their property – ​£220 more than a year ago, ​and ​£22,460 more than in December 2014.

​The best annual growth in was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where properties increased by 15.3 per cent to £127,000. ​At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetlands dropped by 4.4 per cent, giving an average price of £138,000.