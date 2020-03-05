Controversial Bo’ness planning application to be decided by Scottish Parliament reporter

Residents of Muirhouses in Bo’ness are concerned that a planning application for development close to their conservation village and the historic Carriden Estate will now be decided by a reporter to the Scottish Parliament.

The proposals will still, however, be considered at a meeting of Falkirk Council on Monday when councillors will take a decision that will be noted by the reporter.

Falkirk Council planners are recommending the application to develop land to the south of Inner Lodge Carriden, Carriden Brae, be refused and 140 objections have been received to the proposals, including one from Bo’ness Community Council.

At a special hearing held in Bo’ness Academy in November many residents spoke out against the application and more objections were made at an exhibition to tell local people about the plans.

At the hearing, councillors asked for more information on plans for traffic calming and junction upgrade works; details about the effect the development would have on schools; and more detail about the impact on a local burn and reservoir and drainage.

Developers Stewart Milne Homes, John Paul, Malcolm Paul and Graeme Paul have made some changes to the original application but members of Muirhouses Amenities Association say these are only cosmetic.

Secretary Brian Greenhow has written to the reporter on behalf of the group to strongly object to the revised plans and members are urging Falkirk councillors not to give their approval to the development.

The association say the proposed new housing would affect the character of the conservation area, which is close to the Antonine Wall and set in the carefully designed landscape of Carriden Estate.

They are also concerned about the traffic on Carriden Brae which they say cannot be altered – partly because it is a conservation area and partly because of the nature of the road itself.

The meeting of Falkirk Council will discuss this planning application as well as an application to build 225 houses on land to the south of Bo’ness Fire Station, Crawfield Lane, Bo’ness for MacTaggart & Mickel and AWG.

Council officers have also recommended refusal for these plans as it is contrary to the current local development plan and local members will be asked to make a final decision at the meeting on Monday.