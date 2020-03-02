Coronavirus region mayor thanks Falkirk Council for video message of support

The mayor of Minhang has sent his gratitude and good wishes to Provost Billy Buchanan and the people of Falkirk, as the Chinese district battles the Coronavirus.

Provost Buchanann had sent a video message to the people of Minhang, a district of Shanghai, wishing them well in their fight with the Corona virus.

The district mayor replied: “I would like to express our sincere thanks to you, as well as all citizens in Falkirk, for the comfort and support that you give us through the video just when the Chinese people are fighting against COVID-19.

“We feel the deep friendship between Falkirk and Minhang and your attention to the relationship between us and are deeply touched and greatly encouraged.”

He assured the Provost that the district was taking various measures to control the epidemic “with unremitting effort”. He added: “Even mountains can be moved with a concerted effort. We firmly believe that we will prevail against the epidemic in unity and concerted effort and with the support and co-operation from foreign friends, all sectors of society and the general public.”

The friendship between the two districts was established last year, when a Memorandum of Understanding for friendly exchange and co-operation between both districts was signed by Provost Buchanan and Minhang district’s director general Wang Guanbao.

Six delegates from China, accompanied by Provost Buchanan and other Falkirk councillors, enjoyed a full day’s itinerary, visiting Forth Valley College and taking a trip to see the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel.