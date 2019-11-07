Council ready for winter

West Lothian Council has preparations in place that aim to reduce the impact that adverse weather may have on local communities.

Executive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn visited the team at Whitehill Industrial Estate last week to see the council’s Winter Ready preparations firsthand.

Councillor Conn said: “We invest over £2.3 million each year to carry out winter related duties and staff are as prepared as they can be. The council has 30,000 tonnes of salt available for the winter period, along with a significant fleet of vehicles equipped to tackle winter conditions, such as gritters, multi-purpose vehicles and mini-tractors.

“Forward planning means that West Lothian is well-prepared to tackle the impact of severe weather this winter.

“Other services across the council are also prepared to ensure essential services can still be delivered in the event of severe weather. I wish all the teams well as we enter the winter period. They do a tremendous job in tough conditions and I know that the local community appreciate their hard work and efforts.”

Roads operations manager David Wilson added: “Our Winter Ready campaign aims to ensure the council is as prepared as possible for all kinds of adverse weather that can take place in winter, which can include freezing temperatures, high winds and flooding as well as snow and frost.

“Our winter service has already begun and it’s vitally important that all residents take the necessary and proportionate steps to ensure that they are also prepared for winter.”