Council to rebuild Linlithgow wall

Work to rebuild the brick wall on Preston Road in Linlithgow is being undertaken by West Lothian Council.

Executive councillor for the Environment, Tom Conn said: “The existing wall was deteriorated - most probably due to water running down the footpath and saturating the base of the wall. It was leaning over at parts and was in danger of falling over. With the wall being close to the schools, we wanted to have it repaired.

“The rebuild required a new foundation and the new wall was to be rebuilt with some drainage features added. Our road’s team have being building the wall in sections whilst carrying out numerous other duties and projects across the county, but it’s expected that the Preston Road work will be completed in the next few days.”