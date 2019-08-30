Councillors updated on new Linlithgow street lamps

Work to install new heritage style street lamps in Linlithgow should be completed by the end of August, the town’s Local Area Committee was told earlier this week.

Asking for an update on the work being carried out on Linlithgow High Street, Provost Tom Kerr highlighted the over-run in completing the project, adding: “presumably it is over-budget as well.”

Work began in January, which was scheduled to take 12 weeks, leaving many local residents frustrated.

As reported last week, the council announced the long-running works were now expected to be completed by August 31.

Council officers are working closely with the contractor to manage the project to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Marjory Mackie, Lead Officer, told the Linlithgow Area Committee: “It has been challenging but it will come in under budget and the main work is scheduled to be finished by 31 August with four weeks allowed for snagging work.”

The budget for the work is around £480,000 and as of the beginning of August £323,000 has been spent.

Base plates around the new lamp posts will need to be adjusted and any loose footpath slabs repaired.

Councillor Kerr admitted he was being a “bit being facetious” when he asked: “I know we are a tourist town, and Pisa’s a tourist town, but do we really need a leaning lamp post.”

He suggested one of the new lamp posts, outside the former court and opposite the M and Co store on the High Street, was at an angle.

Marjory replied, to laughter around the room: “I expect all the lamp posts are plumb straight. It is everything else around it that is not.”

The quality of light on the High Street will be improved by the use of LED light sources providing a safer environment during the hours of darkness. The council said the new system will be more reliable and more energy efficient, helping the local authority meet its energy reduction targets.

With over 2km of underground cabling having been installed, 60 new lighting columns erected and the disconnection and removal of the old equipment, the local authority last week admitted it has been a major undertaking.