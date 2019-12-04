Couple intends to preserve and restore historic Annet House in Linlithgow

West Lothian Council Executive has approved a proposal to sell the former Annet House museum in Linlithgow for £351,007 pending agreement on specific terms and conditions.

The museum, rebranded as Linlithgow Museum, relocated from 143 High Street to Linlithgow Partnership Centre in 2018. As part of the relocation to the partnership centre the museum was re-branded Linlithgow Museum and continues to be managed by Linlithgow Heritage Trust. As part of the business case for the delivery of the Partnership Centre / Tam Dalyell House, Annet House was declared surplus by the Council Executive. The property, built in 1787, had been advertised for sale in early 2019 but only two offers were received, both significantly less than the council’s view of value.

The decision was taken to re-market the property. There was a high level of interest with a number of offers received. There were no offers received for community asset transfer.

After evaluation, officers recommended the offer from Moray and Jane Melhuish for £351,007 be accepted as it “represents the best terms reasonably obtainable by the council”. Mr and Mrs Melhuish intend to turn the property into a family home, preserving and restoring many of the period features.

This was not the only property up for sale in the area with the former Caretaker’s Cottage at 4 Court Square set to be bought for £150,536.

Council Executive approved the sale to Andrew John Wallace Taylor subject to conditions and further negotiations.

The cottage is attached to the rear of the former County Buildings, now the Linlithgow Partnership Centre / Tam Dalyell House and was latterly used by the council as office space. The property has been vacant since the former County Buildings underwent refurbishment to form the Linlithgow Partnership Centre / Tam Dalyell House and was declared surplus by Council Executive on 27 January 2015.

Mr Taylor is founding director of an architects practice currently operating in Linlithgow and intends to re-locate the business to 4 Court Square. Currently employing three staff, the practice is looking to grow with significant opportunities on the horizon which will create further employment opportunities.