Covid cases linked to auction event at castle near South Queensferry

Barnbougle Castle.

Attendees of the evening event have been told to self-isolate for 10 days and have been to seek a Covid-19 PCR test.

In a letter sent to all guests at the event, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Lothian Dr Lorna Willocks said the outbreak was likely to be the Omicron variant.

She said: “I am writing to let you know that there have been a number of cases of Covid-19 linked to a whisky auction you attended at Barnbugle Castle that are likely to be the new Omicron variant.”