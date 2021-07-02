Covid fails to dampen Kirkliston Children's Gala Day

Kirkliston Children's Gala Day 2021. All photos © Alistair Pryde.

Kirkliston Children's Gala Day, started in 1928, traditionally features a week of activities – cancelled again this year due to the pandemic. The day itself saw numbers attending restricted.

Commenting on Facebook, the gala day committee said: “The children all looked fabulous and it even stayed dry for us!

“Another different year but so glad we managed to put something on. We feel it's more important than ever to have our community event in these challenging times.”

The statement added: “Thank you all again for attending and supporting Kirkliston Gala Day.

"We couldn't have felt prouder of Queen Sofia & her Court (Sarah Baird) and our lovely Crowner Agnes Rothney.”

