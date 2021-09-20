Cycling legacy on track in Linlithgow thanks to £636,000 investment in new circuit

An overview of the site of the planned new West Lothian Cycle Circuit showing the proposed track.

With Scotland set to host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, the ambition is for the Cycling Facilities Fund to provide accessible community and club facilities like the West Lothian Cycle Circuit.

The new cycle circuit in Linlithgow will be a dedicated, safe training facility providing opportunities for participation at all levels, encouraging more women and girls into the sport, and meeting the huge demand that already exists in the local area.

The track will be fully accessible for people with disabilities or additional support needs . It will also provide a competition venue to attract cycling events to West Lothian.

Welcoming the investment, West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “This is most welcome news and will bring a significant boost in helping to further increase opportunities to engage in outdoor activity in West Lothian.

“The West Lothian Cycle Circuit will be of great benefit not only to local people in the Linlithgow area, but for sports people from far and wide.

"This facility will support partners across the sporting system to build on a record increase in the number of people participating in cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Fraser Falconer, Linlithgow Community Development Trust’s chairman added: “The new facilities being built will represent a tremendous achievement for our community, creating a wonderful place to nurture a love of cycling for people of all ages and inclusive for all.

"After years of hard work from local volunteers and supporters, the recognition by sportscotland and West Lothian Council gives great inspiration to us as we link the delivery of the cycle circuit to active travel, healthy living, social inclusion and improving health and well-being.”