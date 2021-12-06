Czech rock band backs Black Bitch campaign in Linlithgow with name change of its own

Czech rock band Beer Reminder have changed their name to The Black Bitch, in solidarity with the Linlithgow pub.

The band say they have temporarily changed their name to The Black Bitch as “following the trends of the madness of the New World heralds a path to the hell of pseudo-correctness and terror”, referring to George Orwell's ‘1984’ novel. The band believe that the people of Linlithgow will win their fight against the name change.

The newly named band’s guitar player and singer Jaroslav Pomp said: "Our band respects common sense, and because we like British pubs, music and beer, we want to at least remotely support all local citizens in Linlithgow fighting to keep the 350-year-old name that today's insane activists call racist.