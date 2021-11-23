Dandara East Scotland donates hi-vis vests to Kirkliston Brownies

Dandara East Scotland donated hi-vis vests to Kirkliston Brownies.

The donation of vests will ensure that the Brownies are able to safely complete outdoor activities and badges during the dark winter months.

Heather Still, leader of the 2nd and 3rd Kirkliston Brownie packs, said: “We’d like to thank Dandara for its donation of hi-vis vests, as a lot of our activities are based outdoors this will ensure all of the girls can continue working towards their badges and stay safe whilst doing so.”

The Brownies will be kitted out in their new hi-vis vests whilst working towards their ‘Helping my Community Badge’, through planting bulbs in the Kirkliston memorial garden and completing a litter pick.

Kirkliston Girlguiding was founded in the 1970’s and is still popular today.

It currently has eight packs made up of 144 girls throughout the Kirkliston area. Having opened in March 2021, the 3rd Kirkliston Brownie pack is the newest addition to the district.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “It is a pleasure to be able to support Kirkliston Girlguiding thanks to our Foxhall Gait development.