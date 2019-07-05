Decision time for Burgh firms

Businesses in Linlithgow will vote next month on whether to merge two groups which have been promoting investment in the town over the last five years.

One Linlithgow hopes to join the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) with a similar group set up to promote firms around the Mill Road industrial estate.

West Lothian Council’s Executive gave its support to the move after hearing a report from Craig McCorriston, head of Planning, Economic Development and Regeneration.

The report outlined: “In July 2014 local businesses within both Linlithgow Town Centre and the Mill Road Industrial Estate voted in favour of establishing Business Improvement Districts for a period of five years.

“In doing so, businesses agreed to pay a levy each year to generate funding.

“This is funding which would be matched by revenue funding from the council, as a demonstration of its commitment to supporting the establishment of the BIDs.

“The BIDs have delivered tangible improvements in both BID areas.”

The Linlithgow BID (One Linlithgow) has prepared its Business Plan 2019 – 2024, and identified projects and themes to take forward to ballot.

The key themes of the plan include: support for businesses; safe and secure; tourism; clean and attractive; and marketing and promotion.

This was submitted to the council on June 11, 2019.

The BID Proposals for 2019 – 2024 are based on annual levy contribution ranging from £60 to £6,000 per business, fixed over the duration.

Most businesses will pay no more than £330 per annum.

The vote takes place in August.