Detailed planning application in for expansion of Queensferry community

The plans for the southern tip of Queensferry, submitted by CALA Homes (East).

CALA Homes’ proposals for 980 homes include a new primary school, as well as provision for a care home, food store, drive-thru restaurants and a petrol station, south of Builyeon Road on the southern edge of Queensferry.

The designs have been heavily shaped following engagement with the local community, spearheaded by the Queensferry District Community Council (QDCC) and including an online consultation event in October 2020.

Identified in the Local Development Plan, the development received planning permission in principle last month. The approval was conditional upon a new Masterplan, and the CALA submission provides the additional details required for full planning approval.

CALA has also submitted two further proposals, for new commercial and retail sites, and a care home.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We fully recognise that this is a significant expansion of the Queensferry community – and one that has been on the cards for many years.

“With that in mind, the community and in particular the QDCC has been heavily involved throughout the planning and design process. This has helped us to shape and adapt proposals for a mixed use development appropriate to the location of the site within Queensferry.”

Keith Giblett, chairman of Queensferry and District Community Council, said: “We were originally critical of the previous masterplan for the site led by the former landowners. However, since CALA became involved we have seen positive progress, as they have listened to local opinion and taken this on board.

“If the plans are approved, we expect CALA to continue working with the community to ensure that the benefits of development are maximised locally.

“We look forward to receiving clarification from the council on how the sizeable financial contributions obtained from developments will be spent in our community, providing much needed improvements that the community can see the immediate benefits.”

Total section 75 (planning gain) contributions for the Builyeon Road site will exceed £11 million – which in addition to the delivery of a new primary school and local transportation improvements, sees significant contributions put towards other education provision and healthcare within Queensferry.