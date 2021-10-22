Diamond days for Bo'ness couple

David (87) and Una Findlay (81), born and raised in Arbroath, met at the dancing in 1960, and were married on October 21, 1961, in The Old Church of Arbroath. The couple had two daughters and moved to Bo’ness in 1967, where Una worked at the local shirt factory until it closed then Tesco until 1999. David was a police constable until he retired in 1989, then worked at Falkirk Sheriff Court until 1999. The couple have five grandchildren and three great grandsons.