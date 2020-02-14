Don’t sit still in old age with Queensferry exercise class

Edinburgh Leisure’s Ageing Well programme has launched a new chair-based exercise class at the Queensferry Sports and Community Hub.

Running every Monday, from 11.45am- 1pm, the class launched on February 3 with eight people in attendance, and more participants expected over the coming weeks.

The Ageing Well Project, run by Edinburgh Leisure in partnership with NHS Lothian, delivers a range of activities which support people to become, and remain, active in later life.

The classes are delivered in a safe environment and can be adapted so no exercise is too easy or difficult for any individual.

Michael McLaughlin, specialist health instructor at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “These classes will act as a pathway for those attending Steady Steps, so they have a class to continue on to.

“It will mean that they don’t undo all the hard work they have put in when they have been attending the 16-week Steady Steps programme for 1.5 hours each week.

“We’re also hoping to welcome any other older adults in the community looking to be active.

“No specialist equipment or workout gear is required. Just wear loose, comfortable clothes and trainers or soft-soled shoes.

“It’s such a great opportunity to make new friends too and of course, socialise over tea and biscuits afterwards.”

NHS community-based health referral programme Steady Steps is run in partnership with NHS Lothian . It delivers group exercise sessions to people who have had or are at risk of having a fall, with the aim of preventing future falls and injury.

A donation of £2 is welcomed for the class.