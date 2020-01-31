Donaldson Trust sets out its vision

The Donaldson Trust has set out its ambition to become the national centre for neurodiversity in Scotland, supporting a wide range of people with often hidden neurological conditions.

Aiming to increase understanding and improve the experiences of people with neurodiversities, the trust, headquartered in Linlithgow, has set out its aims in a 10-year strategy which was launched on Monday in conjunction with a new brand identity.

Established in 1850, the Donaldson Trust has provided much needed education and other support throughout its history. This new vision marks a new chapter for the trust which has developed over the years from a hospital for destitute children, into a school which previously supported deaf and hearing- impaired children and young people in Edinburgh.

In more recent years the trust has grown to provide educational services for children with complex additional support needs, and transitional support services for young people with neurodiversities. The trust has been led by chief executive Laura Watkins since 2014, supported by the Governors of the Donaldson Trust.

Ms Watkins, chief executive of the Donaldson Trust, said: “Our 10-year strategy ensures that the trust extends its reach to a wider group of people across Scotland by providing a range of services that promote and support the needs of neurodivergent individuals.

“As Scotland’s leading charity for neurodiversity we will promote and develop good practice related to neurodiversity within education services, organisations and businesses.

“We will work in collaboration with partners to improve accessibility and inclusivity for neurodivergent people, and through our work with neurodivergent individuals will improve the representation of neurodiversity socially, politically and culturally.

“Through the implementation of our ambitious strategy we will continue to grow a community of partners and partnerships that support neurodiversity throughout Scotland. Our strategy will ensure the Donaldson Trust is known and respected as the national centre for neurodiversity in Scotland by 2030.”