Double century for Linlithgow Curling Club

Linlithgow Curling Club has celebrated its 200th anniversary recently with a special dinner and of course lots of curling action.

Linlithgow Curling Club was established at a meeting held on January 22, 1820, and has been in existence continuously now for 200 years.

Linlithgow Curling Club president George McNeill said: “I think it’s remarkable that it has an unbroken record and has all the minutes of the meetings throughout the 200 years. There are older clubs and indeed Linlithgow had other curling clubs given we have the loch here, with one recorded back in 1780, but to have been going all this time without a break is incredible.

“Clearly it’s an incredible milestone and the whole club is proud we have got there.”

On February 8, the club held a day of celebrations to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

George explained more about how the 39 club members marked the occasion.

He said: “The day started with a Bonspiel at the National Curling Academy in Stirling. Eight guest teams were invited to play eight Linlithgow teams, with a team from the Buchan Club skipped by Ritchie Stewart taking the overall win, while a team skipped by John Irving was the highest up Linlithgow team.

“In the evening a dinner was held in the Burgh Halls. The evening started with a drinks reception hosted by West Lothian Council. Provost Tom Kerr welcomed guests to the Burgh Halls, congratulated the Club on its 200 years, and presented the Club with a commemorative silver salver.

“After the dinner, guest of honour Brian McArtney, President of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club recalled that Linlithgow was one of the original founding members of the Royal Club and presented me with a framed certificate of recognition of the Club’s Bicentenary.

“Guests were then entertained by after-dinner speakers Bruce Jamieson with his tribute to 200 years of Linlithgow Curling Club, and Michael Wheatley with his thoughts on Linlithgow and its numerous sporting and civic organisations.”

Two trophies were on display in the Burgh Halls for the dinner. First was the Royal Caledonian Curling Club’s Grand Match trophy played for in 1848 on the frozen Linlithgow Loch when some 6000 competitors and spectators gathered on the ice.

Alongside it was the club’s new Bicentenary Trophy commissioned by the club from artist/craftsman Scott Irvine to commemorate its 200 years.

The club is keen to welcome new members to take it into its third century.

George added: “We are always looking for new members, it’s an issue for most curling clubs, it’s difficult to attract more young members.

“There are a number of clubs who have disappeared in the last few years. It’s important to get the message out that we are a welcoming club and we can give them taster sessions to see if they like it.

“Anyone keen to try curling should visit our website linlithgowcurlingclub.btck.uk.”