Dozens of children in Falkirk and West Lothian hit by vehicles in recent years

Analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) figures by insurance company Churchill reveals that during that period, 23 children were hit by a vehicle in Falkirk. Of them, five were seriously injured.

Primary school aged pupils made up 23 per cent of all 100 adult and child pedestrian casualties recorded by the DfT in 2017-20, despite representing nine per cent of the population.

Churchill's analysis found two incidents in Falkirk involving a casualty aged between four and 11 happened in a 20mph zone, while none were within 500 metres of a school. The figures show that six children were hit during school 'rush hours', either between 7.30am and 8.30am or between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The figures also show 13 children were hit by a vehicle in West Lothian. Of them, five were seriously injured.

Primary school aged pupils made up 10 per cent of all 130 adult and child pedestrian casualties recorded by the DfT in 2017-20.

Churchill's analysis found four incidents in West Lothian involving a casualty aged between four and 11 happened in a 20mph zone, while none were within 500 metres of a school.

The figures also show that five children were hit during school 'rush hours'.

According to the analysis of more than 600,000 accidents by Churchill, 10,100 primary aged children have been hit by vehicles in the UK since 2017 – around seven a day.

More than 2,900 accidents have happened during school pick-up and drop off times.

Kirsty Hoad, from Churchill, said the figures highlighted the importance of teaching road safety to children as early as possible.

Rod Dennis from the RAC called for more 20mph zones to be introduced around schools, saying physical traffic calming measures also played a part in making streets safer.

A Department for Transport spokesman said any death on the road is "completely unacceptable" and said the Government is focusing on improving safety via its new Road Safety Strategic Framework.

He added: “We have already invested billions of pounds in safe active travel schemes and cleaner transport infrastructure.”