Drink-driver from Bo’ness caught by police after stopping for a chippy

A drink-driver from Bo’ness, who was more than five times the legal limit, stopped for a chippy shortly before police caught up with him.

Jonathan Condie (36) was seen stumbling into a chip shop after swerving across traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Condie, 4 Drumview Gardens, Bo’ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. He had pled guilty to driving a van on a road or other public place, namely Drumview Gardens, on January 20 after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his breath was 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed 22mcg limit.

The court heard a witness had seen Condie mount a kerb before driving over a roundabout and pulling out in front of other vehicles at around 5pm.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “Thereafter, he negotiated another roundabout and upon exiting entered the opposing carriageway, mounting the pavement.

“The accused made attempts to correct the manoeuvre, causing him to cross back to the correct carriageway, meeting the embankment and his poor driving manner continued.

“Police were contacted in relation to a suspected drink-driver. Witnesses observed the accused exit the car, almost falling, and make his way into the chip shop.

“Police then attended the home of the accused. The car was parked there and the engine was warm.

“The accused was in his bedroom and police could smell alcohol. He said he was the driver.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Condie had “self-medicated with alcohol” to cope after being involved in a road accident years ago.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton warned Condie he had only avoided imprisonment because he was a first offender and banned him from driving for 18 months. Condie was also made subject to supervision for 18 months, which includes an alcohol treatment requirement, and must complete 200 hours’ unpaid work.