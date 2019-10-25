Drivers face weekend disruption with A90 road closure for Burnshot Bridge work

Drivers are facing disruption this weekend with the closure of the A90 for work on the replacement Burnshot Bridge near Kirkliston.

The main road will be closed both ways between 8pm today (Friday) and 7pm on Sunday evening for the installation of 17 main bridge beams.

An artist's impression of the new bridge.

Traffic will be diverted via the Burnshot slip roads but Edinburgh City Council is urging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

The new Burnshot Bridge will connect Kirliston to Edinburgh over the main road and is expected to be finished by March or April 2020.

The original bridge was built in 1964, but was demolished in November 2017 due to the structure deteriorating. Loose concrete was removed to “maintain the safety” of vehicles using the A90 and the bridge was closed to traffic in May 2017.

Work on the new bridge started in July amid frustration that the community had to wait three years for the link to be replaced.

The total cost of the project is £4,585,227 – demolition of the former bridge cost £820,677, while the design set the council back £323,155 and the construction of the new bridge carries a budget of £3,441,395.