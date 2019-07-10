Drop-in event to gauge support for possible new South Queensferry group

Sight loss charity the Macular Society is holding a drop-in event at South Queensferry Library next month.

From 2pm on Wednesday, August 7, there will be an opportunity to talk to volunteers from the society about macular disease and the range of support available to people living with the condition.

The event is being held to find out if local people are interested in having a new Macular Society support group in South Queensferry. If the event is successful, it is hoped that the new group will meet at the library once a month.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Jamie Cuthbertson, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these give us a great opportunity to highlight the effects of macular disease and the support that’s on offer in the local area. It also helps us to identify whether people living in and around South Queensferry would benefit from having their own macular support group.

“If you have disease, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us on August 7 to find out more.”

For more information about the event, contact Jean Pringle on 0131 281 9646, or Jamie Cuthbertson on 0141 942 1083 / 07903 520 350. Alternatively, you can email jamie.c@macularsociety.org.

For more information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org