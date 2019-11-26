Dundas Castle named wedding venue of the year yet again

Dundas Castle had double success at the Scottish VOWS Awards 2019, after winning ‘Wedding Venue Edinburgh, Lothian & Borders’ and the coveted ‘Scottish Wedding Venue of the Year’ for a second year in a row.

The Scottish VOWS Awards recognises companies within the Scottish wedding industry which deliver customer service of the highest standard. Dundas Castle was commended for its achievements in service and standards.

The double award win comes after the venue near Dalmeny enjoyed success at the Scottish VOWS Awards 2018, winning the same two awards it has retained this year

The repeated accolade is in recognition of the castle’s team, from the wedding planners, marketing and PR teams, to sales, planning and operations, housekeeping and maintenance.

Dundas Castle general manager, Louise Andrew is delighted with the venue’s success at this year’s awards.

She said: “For the second year in a row, we’re absolutely blown away by our success at the VOWS Awards.

“We are very proud of everyone at Dundas Castle and both of the awards mean so much to all of the team.

“We delight in making every guest feel welcome and ensuring they create happy memories that last a lifetime, and we’re so happy our constant hard work has paid off once again.”

With over 20 years’ experience of helping couples say ‘I do’, Dundas Castle is an idyllic and flexible wedding venue, ideal for a range of ceremonies and celebrations.

With its 17 bedrooms, secluded gardens and the Auld Keep, couples are encouraged to make the castle their own for the duration of their time there, enabling families and friends to celebrate together as one.

The Auld Keep, which can house a wedding for up to 110 people in the magnificent Great Hall, was built in the 15th century and is cited by the venue to be “one of the most romantic and unique places to get married in Scotland”.