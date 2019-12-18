Edinburgh Airport passenger numbers down

A total of 1,000,246 passengers passed through Edinburgh Airport in November 2019, a decrease of 4.3 per cent on the same month last year.

Despite growth being recorded in the international market, the withdrawal of the Stansted service and airlines reducing services during the winter season has impacted on passenger numbers.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re on course for another record year and we welcome that, but there’s always a disappointment that we haven’t been able to share Edinburgh with more tourists.

“The end of one of our most popular domestic routes has clearly had an impact and the winter season always sees a small reduction in services so these numbers are not unexpected, but it does show that the industry requires support to address the connectivity deficit that Scotland has.”

Meanwhile, the airport has announced new routes for 2020. In March easyJet will launch services to Birmingham, Catania and Gibraltar. The same month TUI Airways will start flying to Naples. Other new routes include Rotterdam, Izmir, London Southend and Sharm el Sheikh.