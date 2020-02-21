Edinburgh Council agrees budget

Reducing carbon emissions and tackling poverty will drive the City of Edinburgh Council’s budget until 2023.

Elected members have this week agreed a balanced three-year budget, maximising the funding the council has available for priority services and paving the way for record investment in new low-carbon schools and affordable homes.

Through raising Council Tax by 4.79 per cent, the council says it will generate more than £16 million of extra funding over three years.

In response to public consultation, the package of spending of over £1 billion forms part of the Capital’s Change Strategy approved by Councillors. It details six programmes with practical steps, each designed to prioritise the wellbeing and life chances of all residents and accelerate action to address climate change in this council budget and beyond.

Council leader Councillor Adam McVey, said: “We’ve agreed a bold budget which protects the most vulnerable in society and guarantees a fairer quality of life for future generations. It prioritises those Council services which work to help those who are most in need of our support - protecting our young people, our communities and our planet in the process.

“In the face of growth and a global climate emergency, we’ve outlined plans for the biggest investment ever to be made into new, sustainable and affordable homes in Edinburgh.

“The people of Edinburgh have told us they want their city to be sustainable, to be fair and for frontline services to be protected. That is what we are delivering with a budget which invests in the services our city needs. I’d like to thank fellow councillors for standing up for a plan which is fair and sustainable.”

Depute leader Councillor Cammy Day, said: “The plans passed support new schools, sustainability and the regeneration of this city and I’m pleased we’ve been able to – yet again – agree a balanced budget, despite the ongoing financial uncertainty we and all local authorities face. This forward-thinking approach will provide much greater certainty to residents, to workers and to partners right across the city and will help us tackle poverty in all its forms.

“Under this budget, this Council is committing to do all that we can with the resources we have to improve residents’ lives and protect those services which are vital to our most vulnerable citizens. This will be supported by the thousands of new affordable homes we’ll help to build and the community regeneration we’ve pledged to deliver.

“For too long we’ve turned our back on our fantastic waterfronts and this budget plan will allow us to move forward with our plans to regenerate Granton, providing new homes and a fantastic community for people to work and visit.”

The council will make required savings of £35m over the next 12 months and planned savings of around £87m over the next three years, while targeting spend and policies to be fair on people and planet.