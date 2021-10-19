Edinburgh Council urges landlords and homeowners to get ready for new fire safety legislation

Smoke alarm stock photo.

By February 2022, all Scottish homes will need to be fitted with interlinked smoke and heat alarms - so when one goes off, they all go off.

As Edinburgh’s biggest social landlord, the council is currently working with its contractors to fit new interlinked smoke and heat alarms, so that every one of its 20,000 council-owned homes meets the new legislation and is made even more fire safe. When this work’s done in each property, the electrical contractors will also undertake an Electrical Installation Condition Report if one has not been carried out recently.

Older residents in particular are being asked to be aware of the new fire safety legislation.

The Council’s Older People’s Champion, Councillor Catherine Fullerton, is calling on everyone who manages properties for older tenants in Edinburgh to make sure all new standards are met so everyone has the best chance of getting to safety in the event of a fire.

She said: “It’s absolutely vital that landlords and property management companies, particularly those that have a responsibility for older people within our communities, understand the new fire safety rules coming into force and act on them as quickly as possible.

"All properties, without exception, must be fitted with the new interlinking alarms, heat alarms and, where required, carbon monoxide detectors too.”

She added: “I’d also urge older people or people with older relatives who own their own homes to check out the Scottish Government’s dedicated ‘Fire safety for homeowners’ webpages for more details and, if necessary, to help them to get their homes fitted with the right kind of alarms. There is also clear guidance for private and social tenants as well as new build homes.

“I’d encourage everyone to be sure they are using a Trusted Tradesperson to change their fire alarms to meet the new law – please don’t run the risk of having faulty or non-compliant ones fitted.”

A ‘Trusted Trader’ in Edinburgh can be found by using this website: www.trustedtrader.scot/Edinburgh/.