Edinburgh Royal Infirmary hospital Wi-fi & TV contract to end

NHS Lothian has confirmed it will not renew its contract with Hospedia, which has come under criticism due its expensive fees for patients to watch television in hospital.

At the ERI patients are charged £5 for two hours of television or £17.50 for two days. NHS Lothian is to terminate the contract, with a 12 month notice period meaning that the contract will continue until August 27, 2020.

This month it was confirmed that patient Wi-fi has been rolled out at the ERI. NHS Lothian was the last health board to have Wi-fi available for patients in hospitals and the ERI was due to be rolled out at the end of last year. Wi-fi was delayed till then end of March and then again till the end of May, until finally being made available to patients at the end of August, last month.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian MSP, said: “I am pleased that the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary has finally introduced patient Wi-Fi at the hospital, despite it being due at the end of last year.

“The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary is one of the last hospital in Scotland to introduce patient Wi-Fi and I am glad that patients can now benefit from it.

“I strongly agree with NHS Lothian’s decision not to continue their contract with Hospedia, that is costing patients an extortionate amount of money to watch television. NHS Lothian must now start to look at what entertainment will be made available that is affordable and suitable to patients, before the Hospedia contract finishes in August next year.”