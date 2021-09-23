Edinburgh West MP backs MND campaign

Christine Jardine MP at the United to End MND event on Tuesday.

Hundreds of MND patients have signed the petition, including rugby legends Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, to fight the debilitating and cruel condition.

Ms Jardine said: “The investment the petition calls for could make a massive difference to fighting the condition.

“I and others have raised this many times at Westminster and will continue to support the campaign until we have beaten MND.”