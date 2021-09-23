Edinburgh West MP backs MND campaign

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine (Lib Dem) met representatives of MND Scotland this week to back their call for £50 million of targeted UK Government support for Motor Neurone Disease research.

By Kevin Quinn
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:00 am
Christine Jardine MP at the United to End MND event on Tuesday.

Hundreds of MND patients have signed the petition, including rugby legends Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, to fight the debilitating and cruel condition.

Ms Jardine said: “The investment the petition calls for could make a massive difference to fighting the condition.

“I and others have raised this many times at Westminster and will continue to support the campaign until we have beaten MND.”

She added: “It was a pleasure to meet with these wonderful campaigners who are working so hard to make a real difference."