Edinburgh West MP backs MND campaign
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine (Lib Dem) met representatives of MND Scotland this week to back their call for £50 million of targeted UK Government support for Motor Neurone Disease research.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:00 am
Hundreds of MND patients have signed the petition, including rugby legends Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow, to fight the debilitating and cruel condition.
Ms Jardine said: “The investment the petition calls for could make a massive difference to fighting the condition.
“I and others have raised this many times at Westminster and will continue to support the campaign until we have beaten MND.”
She added: “It was a pleasure to meet with these wonderful campaigners who are working so hard to make a real difference."