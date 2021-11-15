Edinburgh West MP calls on city to install air pollution monitors on bin lorries
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine (Lib Dem) has written to the city’s council proposing a scheme to fix air pollution monitors to bin lorries.
The scheme would involve fixing the meters to refuse collection vehicles so that data can be collected on clean air on a street-by-street basis. A similar arrangement has taken place in parts of London and proved successful.
Ms Jardine said: “Clean air is one of the most precious commodities that we have. It is vital to our future and to our health, both individually and as communities.
“This initiative will provide us with a better understanding of the extent of the air pollution problem we have here in Edinburgh. These air meters can play a vital role in identifying which areas need urgent action in the short term. I hope the council considers this and takes it forward.”