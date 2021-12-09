Edinburgh West MP's panda stay delight

Stock Pic Lisa Ferguson. COVID 19, CORONA VIRUS - Edinburgh Zoo re-opens its doors today after being closed for over 3 months due to COVID 19

The Giant Pandas, Yang Guang and Tian Tian have been in Edinburgh for 10 years and remain the only giant pandas in the UK.

Ms Jardine, who is a zoo member, hopes to get a chance to visit her near neighbours again soon.

She said: “This is fantastic news for Edinburgh Zoo and for all those who like me cherish having Yang Guang and Tian Tian as neighbours.

“The pandemic and restrictions have caused the zoo immense challenges and meant that far fewer people than usual have been able to visit the pandas, so this extension is very welcome and gives us all a renewed opportunity.