Edinburgh West MP's panda stay delight
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed the news that Edinburgh’s giant pandas will stay for another two years.
The Giant Pandas, Yang Guang and Tian Tian have been in Edinburgh for 10 years and remain the only giant pandas in the UK.
Ms Jardine, who is a zoo member, hopes to get a chance to visit her near neighbours again soon.
She said: “This is fantastic news for Edinburgh Zoo and for all those who like me cherish having Yang Guang and Tian Tian as neighbours.
“The pandemic and restrictions have caused the zoo immense challenges and meant that far fewer people than usual have been able to visit the pandas, so this extension is very welcome and gives us all a renewed opportunity.
“I would urge everyone who can, to come and visit the pandas and make the most of their final two years with us.”