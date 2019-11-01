Edinburgh West MSP supports Aberlour Child Care Trust’s campaign

Local Member of the Scottish Parliament Alex Cole-Hamilton joined Aberlour Child Care Trust in the Scottish Parliament this week, giving their support to the charity’s ‘No Bad Ends’ campaign.

The campaign was launched following research that shows young people from the most deprived communities in his Edinburgh Western constituency are up to three time more likely to die before they reach their 25th birthday.

Aberlour is appealing to members of the public to start a monthly donation to the charity to help to reach more children and young people.

In addition, Aberlour is calling for the Scottish Government, public authorities and the business community to match the public’s generosity and commit to tackling the root causes of poverty in Scotland together.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I spent years working in the children’s sector so I wholeheartedly share Aberlour’s commitment to making sure that a bad start doesn’t define the rest of someone’s life in 21st century Scotland.

“Aberlour is to be congratulated on this bold and progressive campaign, which is calling for a debate and real action to tackle poverty and change the outcomes for young people in our most deprived communities. This is a call that we, as elected representatives, have a duty to respond to.

“Meeting Aberlour in the Scottish Parliament gave me a chance to learn more about their work, this campaign and what we can do together here in Edinburgh Western to change the outcomes for young people facing a challenging start to life.”