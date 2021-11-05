Energy saving flower bed in Linlithgow

Burgh Beautiful's COP 26 energy saving flower bed at the Vennel.

The group of volunteers responsible for the Vennel flower bed, has marked COP26 by creating a Heat Loss House flower bed design there.

The colourful winter display shows hotspots where home energy is wasted – while fuel costs continue to soar.

Burgh Beautiful member Mel said: “The eyes of the world are on Glasgow and the big climate challenges, but we can all take small steps to help at home and in our town.”

The group’s convenor Ron Smith said: “We’ve been thinking a lot about how we can make our own floral displays more sustainable, and engage with the town’s environmental challenges.

"This winter’s Vennel bed has an important message we can all take home. Our volunteer gardeners have done a brilliant job.”