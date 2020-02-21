EU citizens in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas apply to stay in their thousands

Thousands of EU citizens in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas have applied to stay in the UK after Brexit, according to the Home Office.

The EU Settlement Scheme allows resident EU and Swiss citizens, plus those from the European Economic Area countries to apply to continue living and working in the UK.

The Government has hailed the process as a success, saying it has received more than three million applications so far, with more than 2.7 million of them granted permission to remain.

Official figures show that 5,500 applications were made in West Lothian up to the end of last year, with 5,000 finalised. Of those, 3,600 applicants were granted settled status, meaning they have a permanent right to remain in the UK. A further 1,390 were handed pre-settled status, which gives them permission to keep living in the country and the chance to reapply once they have done so for five years. The rest of the applications had other outcomes, such as being refused, withdrawn or void, or invalid.

In the Falkirk Council area there were 2,440 applications, with 2,180 finalised. Of those, 1,480 applicants were granted settled status. A further 690 were handed pre-settled status.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the programme as the “biggest of its kind in British history”, which would mean “EU citizens can evidence their rights for decades to come”, adding: “It’s now time for EU countries to adopt a similar scheme.”

But Maike Bohn, co-founder of EU citizens’ rights campaign group the3million, said the figures do not shed light on those who do not apply, are refused unlawfully or discouraged from applying.

She added: “Just a small percentage of individuals falling through the cracks means misery for tens of thousands, perhaps even hundreds of thousands of people.

“Those people will face the full force of the hostile environment and the Government have so far avoided to say how it will handle those cases.”

In West Lothian, Polish nationals made the most applications up to the end of December (2,810), followed by people from Romania (480) and Latvia (370). Hungary and Italy were also common places of origin for applicants, with 280 and 220 respectively.

In Falkirk, Polish nationals made the most applications (1,000), followed by people from Hungary (220) and Romania (210). Lithuania and Italy were also common places of origin, with 200 and 150. Across the UK, Polish (512,310), Romanians (435,690) and Italians (290,990) submitted the most applications.

Relatives of EU, EEA and Swiss citizens who are not from any of those countries themselves but live in the UK under EU law are also allowed to apply.

Successful applicants can stay after the deadline on June 30, 2021, once the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement end. They can use the NHS, study and access public funds and benefits, as well as travel in and out of the country.

In West Lothian, 17 per cent of applications were from under-18s, while just one per cent were from people aged 65 and over. In Falkirk, 15 per cent of applications were from under-18s, while just two per cent were from people aged 65 and over.

The figures for the age groups stood at 14 per cent and two per cent respectively across the UK, which Ms Bohn described as “worryingly low”.