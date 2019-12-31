Exhibition on Bo’ness Fair now open to the public

A free photographic exhibition about the Bo’ness Fair is currently on display for the public in Bo’ness Library.

‘Researching the Bo’ness Fair’, organised by University of Glasgow and University of Stirling, opened on December 19 and runs over the winter. It will be on display during library opening hours.

Margo Johnston from Falkirk Community Trust said: “Come along and see who you recognise, reminisce with your neighbours, admire the finery of the costumes and see the youngsters proudly enjoying their big moment!

“The exhibition showcases the huge effort and commitment put in by so many and recognises this important, long-standing, ongoing historic event, which is so close to the hearts of Bo’nessians.”

If you would like to share your memories, or find out more about the project, email: amy.goode@stir.ac.uk or Stephanie.Anderson@glasgow.ac.uk.