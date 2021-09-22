Expert help available at West Lothian libraries

Library stock photo.

West Lothian Council Libraries and Heriot-Watt University have teamed up to put on an exciting programme of events called Borrow a Researcher, where university staff will help answer questions on issues that people can find overwhelming.

Heriot-Watt University researchers will visit various library locations to share their work through talks and interactive activities.

Councillor Cathy Muldoon, vice-chair of the culture and leisure policy development and scrutiny panel, said: “We often need to make decisions that affect our health and wellbeing, get to grips with new technology, or navigate the latest information.

“That can sometimes be overwhelming and that’s where our Borrow a Researcher sessions can help.

“Across a range of activities, you’ll have the chance to ‘borrow’ the expertise of a researcher to help you explore the latest research that affects all our lives.

“It’s an ideal chance to put your questions to them, to ensure the research they do addresses the things most important to you, so I hope as many West Lothian residents as possible engage with this fascinating project.”

Professor Alan J. Gow from the university said: “Heriot-Watt is delighted to be taking our partnership with West Lothian Libraries to this next stage of delivering an exciting and informative 'Borrow a Researcher' programme of events.

“The events will open the doors for local communities to hear about and be involved in research, and we are keen that the programme is very much led by the needs of our neighbouring communities.

“We look forward to developing this collaboration further, because as well as the public learning more about our research, our researchers will also be learning from you.”

There will also be online events as part of Explorathon, a Scotland wide celebration of research, so you can tune in at home and find out about research taking place in universities across Scotland and beyond.

For more information on the events, visit https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/Lothian-Lugs.