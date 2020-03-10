Fairtrade Fortnight a piece of cake in Linlithgow

Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership has thanked six great Linlithgow cafes, and a pub, for supporting Fairtrade Fortnight 2020 so enthusiastically.

The cafes - The Coffee Neuk, The Crannog, Linlithgow Burgh Halls, The Lochside Café, Platform 3, The Sweet Little Cheesecake Café and Taste Deli Café - all agreed to serve cakes made with Fairtrade ingredients.

In addition, some of the great and the good of Linlithgow lent their support by visiting the cafes to eat a cake, and having their photo posted on to Facebook (right).

Ian Fowell, chairman of Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership, said: “I am delighted with the success of the campaign, which far exceeded our expectations.

“We are so grateful for the enthusiasm and support of our local cafes, and of our celebrity ‘cake-eaters’.

“It was great to hear that so many people chose a Fairtrade cake with their cuppa this Fairtrade Fortnight.”

Linlithgow Fairtrade Partnership is hoping the cafes will continue using Fairtrade ingredients in their cakes beyond Fairtrade Fortnight, and is encouraging all Linlithgow folk to use Fairtrade ingredients in their cooking and baking at home all the year round.