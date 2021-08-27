Falkirk and West Lothian Syrian refugee figures revealed – as similar Afghanistan scheme launches

Charity Refugee Council praised the success of the Syrian scheme, but said it is critical the Government provides enough support to help councils now welcome Afghans.

Figures from the House of Commons Library show 66 people had resettled in West Lothian through the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme by the end of March. This is 0.3 per cent of all those resettled nationally, the same percentage as in Falkirk . And according to the latest population estimates, that means Syrian refugees make up four in every 10,000 residents in West Lothian and Falkirk .