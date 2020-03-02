Falkirk Council budget set for the coming year

Falkirk Council has agreed a 4.84 per cent increase in Council Tax for 2020/21 that will see an average ‘Band D’ Council Tax figure increase by £56.58 a year.

Of the increase 1.84 per cent will be ringfenced to allow the council to fund a number of specific projects totalling £24 million including: CCTV – Analogue to Digital (£980,000); Connected Falkirk – digital learning for children and young people (£9.6m); Roads maintenance (£7m); Participatory budgeting (£3m).

The council’s revenue budget was also set last week and will see around £355m spent in communities across the area over the next year.

£68.9m was allocated to the Integration Joint Board (a partnership with NHS Forth Valley) to deliver adult social care and health services across the area. And Falkirk Community Trust received £10.9m to provide sport, recreation, arts, heritage and library services.

Specific areas where spending will take place include: Children’s Services (including schools, nurseries, criminal justice and community learning) will receive just over £206m.

Development Services (roads, street lighting, economic development, planning, waste and environmental protection) will receive £27.3m.

Corporate and Housing (including support and democratic services, finance and HR services and Council Housing will receive £27.5m.

Social Work Adults Services (property & fleet transport and mental health services) will receive £3.7m.

Last year the council set out how it will deliver transformation and savings while achieving the best outcomes for communities in its five year business plan. Wave 2 of the Council of the Future change programme is now underway with a wide range of ambitious projects designed to deliver transformational change and significant savings.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “Ultimately the budget is not easy to deliver given all the competing demands for our resources. However, this year’s budget will continue to deliver services to those who need them most.

“Large scale investment is being made across all our services most notably extending six of our schools and the early year’s expansion with just over £7m committed for 2020/21.”

As part of its budget, investment programmes across the Falkirk Council area were also agreed, to run over the next five years helping to fund major projects and work to improve the area.

In total £265m will be committed to a number of these projects.