Falkirk Council gritters given new names

Meet Gritney Spears, Snowbie Wan Kenobi and Ready Salted – just some of the newly named gritters that are on standby for whatever winter throws at Falkirk district.

The snappy new names came from pupils from across the district who were asked to come up with them as part of a competition run by Falkirk Council.

01-11-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. 9am, GRANGEMOUTH. Falkirk Council Salt Storage. Falkirk Council gritters have been named.

Also on the gritting team are The Meltonator, Walter the Amazing Salter, Frost Buster, Sub Zero, Frostbite, Mickey Melter, Snowbro, Betty McYeti and Sandman Sam.

Councillor Paul Garner, the SNP’s environment spokesman, said: “We ran a competition via local primary schools to name our gritters and the response has been great.”

All schools in the Falkirk council area were contacted and the following responded with names: Head of Muir Primary, Comely Park Primary, St Andrew’s RC Primary, Airth Primary School, Inclusion and Wellbeing Service, St Francis Xavier’s R.C. Primary School, Avonbridge Primary School and St Bernadette’s Primary School.

The winners will be visited by a gritter and members of the team will chat to pupils about how they grit roads and the science behind meteorology.

Councillor Garner said: “We now plan on visiting the schools who took part with our fleet and engage with them around how we operate as well as deliver lessons on STEM and other group activities.”