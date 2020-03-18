Falkirk Council schools closure confirmed

Falkirk Council has confirmed that all schools and nurseries will be closed from this Friday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement this afternoon (Wednesday), saying that schools have now lost too many staff to continue as normal.

Robert Naylor, Director of Children’s Services, confirmed the news.

He said: “We will close all our schools and nurseries from this Friday in line with Scottish Government announcement.

“It is a very fast changing situation and we hope to have advice and guidance available to parents and carers very soon.

“We are awaiting further information from Government that will help us clarify the next steps especially in terms of ongoing learning and future exams.”